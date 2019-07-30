WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $593,000 in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of Viacom stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. 851,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,359. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.50. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

