WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $599,000 Holdings in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Career Education were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CECO. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Career Education by 107.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Career Education by 7.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CECO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 97,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38. Career Education Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,710.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on CECO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sidoti set a $24.00 target price on shares of Career Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Payment Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Social Reality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.
Career Education Company Profile
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO).
Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.