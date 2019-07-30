WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $599,000 Holdings in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Career Education were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CECO. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Career Education by 107.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Career Education by 7.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CECO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 97,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38. Career Education Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Career Education had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Career Education Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,710.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CECO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sidoti set a $24.00 target price on shares of Career Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Payment Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Social Reality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

