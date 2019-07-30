WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,855 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its stake in Paychex by 13.8% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $1,292,116.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,263.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,735 shares of company stock worth $9,592,477. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.67. 32,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

