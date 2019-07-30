Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,354,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,439,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,772,000 after acquiring an additional 683,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.38. The stock had a trading volume of 683,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,168. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $170.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

