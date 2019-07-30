Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 88 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,083,400,000 after purchasing an additional 266,779 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $175.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

