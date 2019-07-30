Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,292. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,623,226.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.21 per share, with a total value of $1,499,540.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,461.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

