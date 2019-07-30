Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 22.5% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $189.28. The stock had a trading volume of 50,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,791. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

In related news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $50,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.