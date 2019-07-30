Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $7.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,825. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.