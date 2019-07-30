Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 1.1% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,607,000 after purchasing an additional 203,345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.85. 582,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.65.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,850 shares of company stock worth $20,432,513. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

