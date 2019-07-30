Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Chemical Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Deere & Company by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.61.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $169.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.80. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

