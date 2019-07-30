Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 326 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,349,000 after buying an additional 794,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,267,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,028,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,309,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,378.9% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 215,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,757,000 after buying an additional 206,512 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 188,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after buying an additional 140,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In other news, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $41,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 613 shares of company stock valued at $99,284. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

