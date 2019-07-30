William B. Skoglund Sells 1,502 Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $19,961.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,739. The company has a market cap of $396.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 499.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

