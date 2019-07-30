WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,692. The company has a market cap of $286.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.61. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 80.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director Kevin Francis Burke acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 229,328 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $3,210,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $84,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

