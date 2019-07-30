Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Western Digital worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Western Digital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 57,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,790,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,106,000 after buying an additional 452,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. 29,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,179,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $71.90.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Maxim Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

