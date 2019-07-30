Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Receives C$6.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.09.

WDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ProMetic Life Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Clarus Securities raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of WDO stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.80. The company had a trading volume of 273,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,853. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$6.88. The firm has a market cap of $839.80 million and a P/E ratio of 45.91.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.