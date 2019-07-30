Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 464.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 590.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Welltower news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

WELL stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

