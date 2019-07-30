Well Done LLC Sells 802 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,681,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,684,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,777 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,527,000 after acquiring an additional 980,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,072,450. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

