Well Done LLC Raises Stock Position in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (BMV:SPHQ)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (BMV:SPHQ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl comprises about 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 0.4% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 870,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,991,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 189,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 10.4% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03. PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl has a 12 month low of $533.00 and a 12 month high of $561.60.

