Well Done LLC Makes New Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 152.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,523,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438,723 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,179,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,505,000. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 21,414,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,308,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 622,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,481,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

