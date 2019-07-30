Well Done LLC Has $20.57 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,552 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 4.8% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

VLUE traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,855 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

