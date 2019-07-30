Well Done LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 469,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 653,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,006,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 254,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.80. 598,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,421,055. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

