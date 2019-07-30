Well Done LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.33. 16,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

