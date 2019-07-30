Well Done LLC Buys 6,314 Shares of ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT (BMV:EEMV)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT (BMV:EEMV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT comprises approximately 1.7% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 5,809.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,138,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,368 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 557,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,935 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 378,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 373,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 76,713 shares during the period.

ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14. ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT has a 1-year low of $980.00 and a 1-year high of $1,213.06.

