Welch Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,626 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,830,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,825,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,978 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,293,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,091,000 after acquiring an additional 553,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,854.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 529,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 502,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 58,865,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

