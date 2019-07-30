Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KAZ Minerals (KAZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KAZ Minerals (LON: KAZ):

7/26/2019 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/22/2019 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/16/2019 – KAZ Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/10/2019 – KAZ Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/10/2019 – KAZ Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 755 ($9.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – KAZ Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 595 ($7.77). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – KAZ Minerals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock.

7/3/2019 – KAZ Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/28/2019 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – KAZ Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 625 ($8.17). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LON KAZ traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The company had a trading volume of 592,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 570.38. KAZ Minerals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 853.40 ($11.15).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.