Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Victrex (VCT)

7/26/2019 – Victrex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/25/2019 – Victrex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/22/2019 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/19/2019 – Victrex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2019 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/11/2019 – Victrex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,225 ($29.07).

7/5/2019 – Victrex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – Victrex was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,350 ($30.71).

6/28/2019 – Victrex had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

6/24/2019 – Victrex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/17/2019 – Victrex had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/11/2019 – Victrex had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

6/5/2019 – Victrex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Victrex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of Victrex stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,020 ($26.39). 108,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,072.62. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,937 ($25.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57.

In other Victrex news, insider Jane Toogood acquired 500 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($25.77) per share, with a total value of £9,860 ($12,883.84). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper acquired 710 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,266 ($16.54) per share, with a total value of £8,988.60 ($11,745.20). Insiders have bought 4,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,197,928 in the last ninety days.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

