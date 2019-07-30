Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 509.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 33,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EL traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,653. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $192.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $465,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 15,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $2,720,101.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,036,232 shares of company stock valued at $505,105,319. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

