Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.92. The company had a trading volume of 163,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.64. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

