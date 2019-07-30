Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Shares of VRTX traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,940. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.33. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,480 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $1,834,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 33,058 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,785,480.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,144.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,305 shares of company stock worth $39,305,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

