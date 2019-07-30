We Are One Seven LLC Sells 4,058 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,011. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.03 and a 12 month high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

