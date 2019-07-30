We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,917,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,097,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Welltower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,139,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,239,000 after purchasing an additional 363,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,719,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,562 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,184,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,516,000 after purchasing an additional 446,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,380,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,099,000 after purchasing an additional 162,050 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.24. 479,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,697. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.79.

In other Welltower news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.