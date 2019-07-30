We Are One Seven LLC Has $815,000 Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Cerner by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cerner by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.27. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

In other Cerner news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.57 per share, for a total transaction of $608,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie M. Wilson sold 93,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,504,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,130.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

