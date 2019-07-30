We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,380,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 660.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,258,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,569,000.

Shares of IYW traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.62. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $148.42 and a 52-week high of $212.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

