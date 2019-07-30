We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $61,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.72. 1,210,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,679,344. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

