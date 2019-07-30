We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,905 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 243,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,433. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55.

