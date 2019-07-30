Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops and licenses fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

