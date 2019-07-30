Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,174,228 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Encana were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Encana by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 83,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in Encana by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 262,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 191,946 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Encana by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 406,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 132,318 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Encana during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Encana during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,600 shares in the company, valued at $169,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 111,450 shares of company stock valued at $585,738. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Athenex to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of NYSE ECA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. 28,877,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,325,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.02. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Encana had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

