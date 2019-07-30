Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $652,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,933,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in BCE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,526,000 after buying an additional 1,487,023 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,915,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BCE by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,713,000 after buying an additional 664,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,929,000 after buying an additional 614,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 403,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,050. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. BCE had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

