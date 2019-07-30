Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.97. 1,889,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,974. The firm has a market cap of $319.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

