Waltonchain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.35 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $80.87 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00020025 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Cobinhood and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.27 or 0.02194661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00062088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,146,962 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, COSS, Allbit, Coinnest, LATOKEN, Huobi, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.