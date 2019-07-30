Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $1,018,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 66,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.