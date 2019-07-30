Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Jolley Asset Management LLC

Jolley Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 3.1% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 494,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $124,815,000 after buying an additional 566,360 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 180,827 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $112.19. 982,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,974. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

