Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Walmart stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

