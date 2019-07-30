Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Reduced by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,978 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,798,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,851,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,421,000 after acquiring an additional 660,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 982,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $1,018,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

