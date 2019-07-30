Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,672,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $738,521,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,522,000 after acquiring an additional 834,241 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $674,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,610 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,679,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $485,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,374,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $503,913,000 after acquiring an additional 395,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,963. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

