Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.8% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.9% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.40. 2,376,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,852. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

