WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,136,500 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 2,325,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of WBC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $132.78. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,512. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WABCO has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $146.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.
WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.21). WABCO had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WABCO will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair lowered shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.
About WABCO
WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.
