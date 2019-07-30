WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,136,500 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 2,325,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WBC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $132.78. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,512. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WABCO has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $146.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Get WABCO alerts:

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.21). WABCO had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WABCO will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WABCO by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 114,651 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in WABCO by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WABCO by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in WABCO by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair lowered shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.