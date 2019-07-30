Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Short Interest Update

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,955,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 4,587,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:VMC traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $138.61. 24,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,553.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 819.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

