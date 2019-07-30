Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moog in a report on Monday. Argus set a $152.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.70. 9,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,961. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,171,000 after acquiring an additional 129,134 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

