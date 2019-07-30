VIVUS (VVUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect VIVUS to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect VIVUS to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VIVUS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VVUS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,756. VIVUS has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.